Man, 21, faces 18 felony counts following shootings, chase Thursday night in Lansing

LANSING – A 21-year-old man faces 18 felony counts in connection with a double shooting Thursday night near Ferrol Street in Lansing.

Aldrus Dwayne Gibson, of Lansing, was ordered held without bond after being arraigned in two separate cases in 54A District Court on Friday.

He faces four counts in one of the cases and 14 counts in the other. The charges include armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing and eluding and resisting or obstructing police, court records indicate.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Ferrol about 9:45 p.m. and found two wounded adults – a man, 37, and a woman, 38, Lansing police said. In a Friday night update, they said the man had been released from the hospital, while the woman was in stable condition.

Gibson was arrested following a car chase involving Lansing police and Michigan State Police troopers, police said.

It was unclear if he is represented by an attorney. A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is set for June 3.

