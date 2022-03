A 21-year-old man was fatally shot on a Bronx street early Tuesday, police said.

The victim was shot in the upper body during a confrontation on the Grand Concourse near E. 175th St. about 1:05 a.m., cops said.

Two of the victim’s family members rushed him to BronxCare Health System but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

There were no arrests.