Man, 21, fatally shot sitting in BMW in Bronx, teen passenger wounded

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot sitting in a BMW in a hail of gunfire on a Bronx street that also wounded his teen passenger, police said Monday.

At least two shooters came up on the passenger side of the BMW at E. 171st S. and Townsend Ave. in Mount Eden and opened fire about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The 18-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat threw up her hand in a defensive posture and turned away as she was shot in the hand and back, police said. Driver Sergio Jiminez was struck in the head.

The shooters ran off and have not been caught

The woman got out of the BMW and flagged down a good Samaritan, who drove her to BronxCare Health System, where she is in stable condition.

Back at the scene, when first responders pulled Jimenez from the car his foot came off the brake and the car lurched forward, running over his arm and striking at least one parked car. First responders found a gun in the pocket of Jiminez’s hoodie.

Medics rushed him to BronxCare Health System but he could not be saved.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Jiminez has sealed arrests and was wanted for a 2020 misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, police said. He lived in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The wounded passenger has no criminal record, police said.