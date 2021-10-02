Man, 21, gunned down in Brooklyn lobby

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building early on Saturday, police said.

Cops responding to a reported shooting found Jorge Sanango lying in the lobby of the 46th St. building near Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park about 4:50 a.m.

EMS rushed him to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, but he did not survive.

The assailant ran off. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

Cops were searching the area for surveillance video that could help identify the shooter.