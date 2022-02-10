Man, 21, identified as second victim of fatal Fort Worth double shooting Wednesday

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second victim of a fatal double shooting in northwest Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

The second victim was identified as 21-year-old Kevion Lenear, of Fort Worth.

According to the medical examiner, Lenear died on the road near Shepheard Drive. The medical examiner has not yet ruled on his cause and manner of death.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Lawther Drive. Police believe the shooting was connected to a drug-related robbery.

Wednesday afternoon, the medical examiner identified Christian Armijo, 18, of Sansom Park, as the other victim. Armijo was taken to a Fort Worth hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His autopsy also is pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not announced any arrests.