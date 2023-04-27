Man, 21, indicted in Mililani acid attack

Apr. 27—An Oahu grand jury indicted a 21-year-old man today, alleging that he threw acid on his ex-girlfriend in Mililani, resulting in severe chemical burns to her face and body.

The grand jury indicted Paul M. Cameron on charges of second-degree attempted murder and two firearm offenses. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

Second-degree attempted murder carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The attack occurred on the night of April 7 in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness at Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault at about 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a woman ran into the gym screaming for help and that her skin was burning. Honolulu police in court documents said the victim sustained "severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back and lower extremities."

The victim, 20, told police investigators an unknown masked male approached her and pointed a gun at her. She saw a flash but did not hear a gunshot. The suspect then threw an unknown liquid on her before running off, police said.

Court documents alleged Cameron's cell phone showed data points that indicated his phone was in the area of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani on the night of the attack. It also included data points that appeared to show the phone in East Oahu at the same time. The documents say Cameron visited a website on April 5, 6, 8 and 9 that advertised a computer program that can "change GPS location."

Police executed a search warrant on T-Mobile for Cameron's cell tower data, which allegedly showed his phone in the area of Mililani and Pearl City at the time of the April 7 attack.

Police identified Cameron as a suspect in the case and arrested him Friday near his home in Pearl City.