Man, 21, injured in Wednesday night shooting in north Lansing

LANSING — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in an email. His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sadie Court, near North Grand River Avenue.

Gulkis said no arrests had been made. Police did not say what may have led to the shooting.

