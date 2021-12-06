Man, 21, killed in Stevinson shooting, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies investigating

Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Stevinson on Saturday.

Details are preliminary. At 11:22 p.m. deputies responded to the Stevinson Bar and Grill for a report of shots fired, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Deputies arrived and found a man, identified as 21-year-old Ricardo Moran of Gustine, dead from what authorities said was an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the shooting occurred outside the bar and Moran was found by deputies in a dirt driveway and parking lot area. Authorities located evidence of shooting at the scene and it unknown what the victim was doing prior to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified or arrested. According to Allen, detectives are still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

“Detectives at this time are going over some surveillance footage and things like that,” said Allen.

According to authorities, it is unclear just how many people were in the bar at the time of the shooting.

“We’re definitely looking for witnesses to come forward and hopefully help us out,” Allen said.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and began a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Information can remain anonymous, according to authorities.

There have been 30 recorded homicides in Merced County in 2021, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.