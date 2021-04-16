Man, 21, robbed, shot by two masked teens while walking near apartments in Rock Hill

A man walking near Glencairn Garden in Rock Hill was shot late Thursday after a robbery by two masked suspects, police said.

The victim, 21, who lives in apartments nearby, was shot once in the chest, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The single gunshot wound is not expected to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Officers found the victim around 10 p.m. at apartments in the 800 block of Lucas Street adjacent to the Glencairn Garden park, Chavis said. The victim told officers two suspects armed with handguns wearing ski masks demanded money from him as he was walking home before one of the suspects shot him, according to police reports.

The suspects, described as males in their late teens, fled on foot after the shooting, Chavis said.

Rock Hill patrol officers, detectives and crime scene units responded to the area around Lucas Street and Charlotte Avenue north of downtown after the shooting but the suspects have not been caught.