Man, 21, sentenced in teen boy’s 2019 shooting death at McAdams Park in east Wichita

A 21-year-old Wichita man has been ordered to serve more than five years in prison in the Nov. 6, 2019, shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at McAdams Park.

Malick D. Garrett pleaded guilty in October to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marion Wheaton, who was shot during a fight among teenagers involved in what police said was an ongoing social media dispute. Garrett claimed he went to the park, near 13th and I-135, to protect a friend and pulled a handgun only after someone else did first. He fired at least four times, according to an affidavit released by the court. He was 18 at the time.

Wheaton, a Wichita West High School sophomore, suffered a bullet wound to the chest and died at a hospital.

Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams sentenced Garrett to 61 months on Friday, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.