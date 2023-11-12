Man, 21, shot dead inside apartment near Temple University campus, 1 in custody: officials

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A shooting overnight killed a 21-year-old man inside an apartment, just blocks from Temple University’s campus, and one person is in custody.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 3 a.m., on the 2100 block of North 15th Street, in North Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Police were called to the apartment and, once inside, found the man suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials say the man died at the scene.

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit are actively investigating the shooting. One person has been arrested and a weapon was recovered.

