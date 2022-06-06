Man, 21, shot dead leaving Queens recording studio

A 21-year-old man was shot dead leaving a Queens recording studio early Monday, police said.

The victim was shot in the head outside the studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. He died at the scene.

There were no immediate arrests and the motive was not clear. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police said the victim, who lived in Brooklyn, was a member of the Structure Gang and had a 2020 loaded gun arrest on his record.