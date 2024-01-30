Man, 21, shot to death in basement of Brooklyn apartment building

A 21-year-old man was shot to death in the basement of a Brooklyn apartment building early Tuesday, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso in a basement on President St. near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights about 2:00 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The killer fled and has not been caught.

Murders in the city are down 20% this year through Sunday, with 24 slayings compared to 30 by this time last year.