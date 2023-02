A 21-year-old man died Wednesday after he was shot multiple times on a Bronx street, cops said.

The victim was on E. 176th St. near Anthony Ave. in Tremont when gunfire erupted around 5:20 p.m., according to police.

A gunman shot him multiple times in the torso.

Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he was already dead.

There were no arrests as police worked to track down the shooter.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.