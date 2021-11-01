Man, 21, shot in head on Bronx street, dies two days later

A 21-year-old man shot in the head on a Bronx street managed to cling to life for two days before dying, police said Monday.

Saiko Komo was shot in the head on Ryer Ave. near E. 183rd St. in Fordham Heights about 8:45 p.m. October 24, cops said. EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died two days later.

Komo lived about a mile from where he was shot.

Police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the slaying. There have been no arrests.