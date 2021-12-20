Man, 21, shot on Rossville Avenue in Chattanooga early Saturday morning

Dec. 19—A 21-year-old man was shot at 1400 Rossville Avenue near the intersection of Station Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chattanooga police.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with an injury that was not life-threatening.

"Investigators learned that the victim had been involved in a disorder a few minutes prior to the shooting," reads a police department news release. "The victim stated that he was attempting to leave the area when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been struck."

Chattanooga Police Department Public Information Officer Jeremy Eames confirmed on Sunday morning that that initial altercation occurred in front of Station Street nightclub Blue Light.

"I can't confirm as to whether or not they came from that establishment or another one," he said.

Blue Light co-owner Brian Joyce was asked for comment via text Sunday and responded: "Well no, I have no comment on that shooting, or any of the dozens of shootings that happen in this city on properties that don't belong to me and I know nothing about. Why would I? I hope [Chattanooga Police Department] finds a suspect and can figure out what happened. I'm sure they will, they're good at what they do!"

Management at Regan's and The Comedy Catch, which are both on Station Street, said they had closed prior to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Chattanooga police are also investigating a fight and shooting they say happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 12 in front of the Blue Light.

Eames said in an email last week that there was "another fight/large disorder" outside the club, adding there was also a shooting that has been "determined to be accidental and self-inflicted."

The Chattanooga Beer & Wrecker Board voted on Nov. 17 to revoke the beer license for the almost 4-month-old Blue Light club after it was found to have violated six city codes related to the sale of beer, including selling beer off-site without a permit, operating a disorderly place and allowing management or staff to drink or be inebriated on the premises. The Blue Light has appealed the decision in Chancery Court and was given a stay allowing it to remain open until the case is heard or dismissed.

Story continues

Even if the license is revoked, the Blue Light can open without selling beer. When the beer board suspends or revokes a beer license at an establishment that also sells liquor, the case is forwarded to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which can then also choose to suspend or revoke the liquor license. The establishment can appeal that as well. Joyce said the appeals are pending.

In addition, the club's landlord, NorthPond Partners, issued a default against the club and started eviction proceedings against the Blue Light, according to Merri Hurn with Second Story Real Estate, which manages the retail portion of the Choo Choo for NorthPond. That also is under appeal.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Contact Barry Courter at bcourter@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6354.