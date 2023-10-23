Man, 21, stabbed on trolley near La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was stabbed on the trolley Saturday evening while he was sleeping, according to San Diego police.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the the Nobel Trolley Station in La Jolla after receiving a call reporting the stabbing.

The victim was found with a wound to his chest and was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect, described as a 5’9″ adult man wearing all black, had fled the scene.

No additional details about the incident or any impact on trolley services were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

