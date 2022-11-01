Man, 21, wounded by gunfire near Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, first person shot in neighborhood this year

A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded just a few blocks from the popular Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, police said Tuesday.

The victim was in the buttocks and lower back near W. 13th St. and Broadway about 11:50 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The victim is the first person shot in Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct this year, NYPD stats show. By this time last year, three people had been shot in the area.

The shooter ran off and has not been caught.

The victim refused to talk to cops about what happened, a police source said.

The shooting was about three blocks from Greenwich Village’s annual Halloween Parade, which goes along Sixth Ave. and ends at W. 15th St.

Scores of Halloween revelers were leaving the parade when the shooting took place. It was not clear if the victim had attended the festivities.