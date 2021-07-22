Man, 22, accused of driving stolen pick up, fleeing Southfield police charged

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Jul. 22—A Sterling Heights man accused of driving a stolen pickup truck and fleeing Southfield police has been charged, officials said.

Coreyion Deshon Perdue-Duckett, 22, was charged Wednesday in 46th District Court in Southfield with third-degree fleeing and eluding police, resisting or obstructing police and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

A magistrate set Perdue-Duckett's bond at $2,000.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the fleeing and eluding charge and two years for resisting arrest. Driving with a suspended license is a misdemeanor, unless a person has been previously convicted of the crime.

Southfield police said they arrested Perdue-Duckett on Monday after officers located a stolen Dodge Ram pickup. Officials said Southfield officers had pursued the same vehicle about two weeks before, but broke off the chase due to public safety concerns.

Investigators say the truck had fled from Dearborn police on an earlier date and intentionally crashed into a Dearborn police vehicle to evade arrest.

On Monday, as Southfield police officers attempted to stop the truck, the driver sped away. The suspect driver tried to exit a parking lot and re-enter Southfield Road when police used their vehicle prevent the pickup from escaping. Officers arrested two people in the truck; the driver, who was later identified as Perdue-Duckett, and a passenger.

Officers said they recovered a semi-automatic pistol and an AR-15 pistol during a search of the truck. One of the guns was on the front passenger side floorboard and the other was under the driver's seat.

Police said they also recovered several stolen items, including electronics and a vehicle license plate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

