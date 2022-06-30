Man, 22, arrested after brief standoff with police, SWAT in Arlington

One man is in custody after his refusal to surrender for multiple arrest warrants led to Arlington SWAT responding to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway, according to police.

Gary Davis, 22, was wanted on warrants including one for felony assault related to a domestic violence incident, according to police. When officers went to the apartments just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Davis opened the front door and then quickly closed it.

Police tried to communicate with him to get him to surrender but he wouldn’t, according to police. SWAT was called to the scene and, as they were getting into position, Davis surrendered without incident and was taken into custody on the warrants.

Police did not release any other information Thursday afternoon.