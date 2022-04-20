Man, 22, arrested, charged with murder in Fort Worth shooting of 17-year-old: police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an apartment complex in east Fort Worth on April 12.

Police arrested Arron Coleman, 22, in the death of Roshonda Henderson, according to police records. Henderson died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Police did not immediately provide more information on the arrest or how they identified Coleman as a suspect. Coleman was booked into jail around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Henderson was shot around 11:40 p.m. April 12 in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road, at the Buttercup Apartments. When officers arrived, they found Henderson with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She died at the scene before she could be taken to a hospital.

Detectives said someone, who police now believe to be Coleman, entered an apartment and fired multiple rounds then fled the scene.