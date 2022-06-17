Man, 22, charged with attempted murder in Hilo stabbing

Jun. 17—Prosecutors charged a 22-year-old in connection with a stabbing in Hilo Tuesday.

Tchok Atario, of Hilo, was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree assault.

His bail is set at $270, 000.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a female being stabbed in the 1400 block of Kapiolani Street at about 12 :45 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was stabbed in the head and arm. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center and medevaced to Queen's Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the victim and Atario are known to one another.

Officers arrested Atario near the scene after a witness spotted him.