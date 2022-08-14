Man, 22, dead after shooting breaks out in Wichita Old Town area early Sunday: WPD

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday overnight in the Wichita Old Town area, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in an email.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block N. Mosley, near the intersection of 1st and Washington. They found the man lying on the street with gunshot wounds. EMS rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Ditch said.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting. Authorities are looking for a person of interest involved in the shooting, according to Ditch.

The identity of the man will be released once the family is notified, Ditch added. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

