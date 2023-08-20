Man, 22, fatally shot on Bronx street corner, SUV driver flees scene

A 22-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street corner early Sunday, police said.

Joshtiers Mora was shot in the chest on the corner of Boynton and Watson Aves. in Soundview about 4:05 a.m., cops said.

Neighborhood residents said they heard about four shots from their windows.

“It was fast. It woke me up out my sleep. Could have been more,” said one neighbor, Wilfredo “Wisdom” Hirrezuelo, 37. He didn’t head down to the street to check out the commotion, he said.

“We go back to sleep. We don’t go outside checking for bullets. You never know if there’s gonna be more,” he said. “So you don’t come out looking to see where the shots come from. That’s how people get shot.”

Medics rushed Mora to Jacobi Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved.

One of the victim’s pals described him as a good uncle to a young nephew and a peaceful man.

“That was my friend,” said Mark Sanchez, 23, as tears welled in his eyes. “I don’t know what happened. I just heard this morning. They told me my friend got shot. That s--- broke me. That’s really my brother. That’s crazy.”

“He was the life of the party,” Sanchez added. “He wasn’t even into problems. He was neutral. He wasn’t in no gang. You feel me? He was just with the wrong people.”

On Sunday, detectives and crime scene investigators focused on a spot outside a deli where a pool of blood was still visible. Cops searched inside the deli’s sidewalk ice machine for evidence.

Some neighbors said they’d frequently see drug activity and other trouble on the block.

Endara Estrella, 69, said it’s “not the first time” he was awakened by gunshots and that 15 to 20 people usually gather on the block to hang out.

“Every night people party, “he said. “Too dangerous.”

Cops have made no arrests but were looking for a burgundy SUV seen being driven off east on Watson Ave.