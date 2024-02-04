Man, 22, fatally struck by 2 drivers as he crosses Bronx street

A 22-year-old man was fatally struck by two drivers as he crossed a Bronx street early Sunday, police said.

The victim was first struck by the driver of a four-door sedan zipping south on White Plains Road near Archer St. in Parkchester about 4 a.m., cops said.

The impact sent the pedestrian flying into the northbound lanes, where an SUV driver struck him, police said.

Medics took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Both drivers stayed on the scene and have not been charged as police continue to investigate the crash.