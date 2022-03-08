Man, 22, killed in west Fort Worth shooting during domestic dispute, police say
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot after a domestic altercation involving him, another man and a woman, Fort Worth police said.
Jaime Black, of Fort Worth, was killed Sunday around 9:25 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Bridge Hill Drive.
Police were dispatched to the area after a report of shots fired.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found Black with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
“The shooter was located at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” the police department said. “Detectives have found that there was a domestic altercation between a female and a male including a separate male subject that shot [Black].”
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Black died from a gunshot wound to the torso and ruled his death a homicide.
The Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit is continuing the ongoing investigation.