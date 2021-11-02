Man, 22, riding scooter shot in Bronx drive-by dies, two other victims recovering

A 22-year-old man shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx has died, police said Tuesday.

Hednick Wynaar was sharing a scooter with an 18-year-old friend, riding together on Adee Ave. in Williamsbridge, when a shooter opened fire from inside a late-model BMW sedan near Colden Ave. about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

A bullet struck Wynaar in the head, cops said. The younger man seated behind him was shot in the leg and a 69-year-old woman walking nearby suffered a graze wound to the right leg, officials said.

EMS rushed both men to Jacobi Medical Center, where Wynaar died. He lived in University Heights, according to cops.

Wynaar’s friend is expected to recover. The woman was treated at the scene.

The gunman was aiming at the scooter when he fired but it was not immediately clear if he was targeting Wynaar or the teen, cops said.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.