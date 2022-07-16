Man, 22, severely injured in shooting in south Lexington late Friday

Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com
Karla Ward

A 22-year-old man was severely injured in a shooting in south Lexington late Friday.

Police found the man when they were called to the 1100 block of Octavian Way, which is near Centre Parkway and Appian Way, at about 11:20 p.m., said Lexington police Sgt. Thomas Johnston.

He said a suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Johnston said CPR was started on the man at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Further information about his condition was not available Saturday morning.

