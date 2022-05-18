Man, 23, accused of running over, killing one with truck in Cleburne turns himself in

A man has turned himself in after police said he ran over three people Sunday during a disturbance, killing one in Cleburne.

Alejandro Lopez, 23, turned himself in Tuesday after he killed a man, Jesus Munoz, and injured two women when he hit them with his single cab pickup, Cleburne police said in a news release.

Lopez has been charged with murder and bond has not yet been set, according to the release.

Police said they received a call around 8:55 p.m. Sunday about a major crash. When they arrived, they found Munoz dead and two women, one with significant injuries and one with minor ones.

Lopez fled the scene in an older model white Chevy pickup truck before officers arrived, according to the release. He turned himself in to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Cleburne police said the investigation is ongoing.