Man, 23, out on bail on gun case shot dead in Queens

A 23-year-old man out on bail on a gun case was shot dead on a Queens street early Thursday, cops said.

Spencer Parris was shot in the head and chest on 160th St. near 111th Ave. in Jamaica about 1:30 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene.

The shooter ran off and has not been caught.

Parris, who lived in Canarsie, Brooklyn, had a criminal record, mostly for robbery, but it wasn’t clear if his past played any role in the shooting, cops said.

Parris’ most recent arrest was on June 9 when he was nabbed for possession of a loaded gun. He was released after paying $15,000 bail the next day and was due back in court in November.