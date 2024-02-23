Man, 23, charged in December armed robberies on Northwest Side

A 23-year-old man was charged with armed robbery in connection to a December spree where four victims were robbed on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Anthony Wilson of the 3500 block of West North Avenue was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm after he was identified as the person who brandished a firearm and took money from two women, 23 and 48.

The robberies happened Dec. 30 shortly after 6 p.m. in 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue. He also was charged with two other robberies that happened less than two hours later in the 5600 block of South Ridge Avenue.

Wilson was scheduled to appear Friday at a detention hearing.