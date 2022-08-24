A Gainesville man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he lured a drunken woman from a Midtown bar to his nearby apartment where he sexually battered her before she was rescued by friends, according to a Gainesville police report.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, the victim and three friends went to Fat Daddy’s, a Midtown bar, where they met Nicholas A. Carchi, 23, of 303 NW 17th St.

Witnesses told police the victim was heavily intoxicated, and one of the victim’s friends told Carchi to stay away from the victim and to stop buying her drinks.

Police reported that Carchi left the bar with the victim and took her to his nearby apartment where he led her to his bed and laid atop her, kissing her and trying to remove her clothing.

Carchi then reached underneath the victim’s clothing, police said in the report, and assaulted her with his fingers against her will.

The victim told police that due to Carchi’s weight and her intoxication, she was unable to get Carchi off of her. She was, however, able to share her location with her friends via a cellphone app.

At about 1:30 a.m. the victim’s friends realized she was no longer in the bar and used the app to find her.

The victim’s friends banged on Carchi’s door until he opened, telling them he was preparing liquor shots.

The witnesses removed the victim who was unable to walk by herself and appeared “passed out with her eyes open,” the report said.

The victim identified Carchi from a photo lineup.

Carchi was charged with sexual battery and bail set at $85,000.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Man, 23, charged with sexual battery