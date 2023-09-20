Man, 23, dead after shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus, police say

Columbus police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fatal shooting.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of St. Mary’s Road shortly before 1 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Esteban DeJesus, 23, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, who said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:38 p.m.

Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

This is the third homicide to occur in Columbus this week. Monday morning, a shooting at Liberty Common Apartments claimed the life of 4-year-old Jacquese Walker Jr. and left a woman in critical condition, according to police.

Monday afternoon a drive-by shooting at Fluellen Recreation Center left Deshaunvia Lindsey, 15, dead, according to police.