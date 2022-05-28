911 recording released in Cuyahoga Falls double shooting that killed Akron man

A 23-year-old Akron man died shortly before midnight Thursday after being found shot inside an apartment in Cuyahoga Falls in what police said was a double shooting.

He was identified as Giovanni K. Stanford by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head, the medical examiner's office said.

As of Saturday evening no arrests have been announced in the case.

A woman in the apartment was shot in the leg and was treated at an area hospital for her injuries, Cuyahoga Falls police said.

Stanford's name was released Friday afternoon following an autopsy and positive identification by the medical examiner's office.

Stanford and the woman were shot by someone firing a gun through an open window into an apartment at 1376 Forest Glen Drive, police said.

911 recording released in Falls shooting

Cuyahoga Falls police released part of the 911 call on the shooting.

The segment, which lasts slightly more than a minute, is intense, with the woman caller repeatedly yelling, "I'm shot! I'm shot! I'm shot!" and initially giving a slightly wrong address to the call center. She told the dispatcher she did not know who did the shooting.

The dispatcher tells her paramedics are on the way and urges her to stay on the line. The woman caller at times repeatedly yells, "Oh my God! Oh my God!"

Then it sounds like the woman says, "We shot. We shot."

"I have help on the way. I need you to talk to me, OK?" the dispatcher says as the recording ends.

Police were called to the apartment at 11:12 p.m. and said Stanford was unresponsive when they arrived.

Site near Cuyahoga River

The location is part of an apartment and single home complex sandwiched between Front Street and Glens Trail and the Cuyahoga River.

Stanford was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and died there from his injuries at 11:24 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.

Cuyahoga Falls police and the medical examiner's office are investigating the death.

