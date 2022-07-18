Man, 23, dies after shooting overnight in Baltimore’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood

A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Baltimore early Monday morning, police say.

At 12:49 a.m. Monday, city police officers from the Southeast District were patrolling in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in Dunbar-Broadway when they observed the unresponsive man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Baltimore Police.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.

Monday’s fatal shooting follows a weekend during which five people were killed in gun violence in Baltimore, including two teenagers shot near Morgan State University’s campus Friday night. There were also several non-fatal shootings, including one early Sunday morning in Canton Square that left two men injured. City councilman Zeke Cohen said two groups of people were fighting when an individual withdrew a gun and fired.