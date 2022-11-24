Man, 23, facing federal charges in meth sales

Nov. 24—A 23-year-old man under federal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his alleged role in a drug trafficking organization made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Ayabe is prosecuting the case for the government. Makinney's attorney, assistant federal public defender Melinda Yamaga, did not immediately reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

The complaint against Makinney was originally sealed because Ayabe was "informed and believe that law enforcement officers are concerned for the safety of the individual (s ) providing some of the information on which the Complaint, Affidavit, and Warrant for Arrest are based, " according to a Nov. 16 motion to seal the federal criminal complaint, affidavit and arrest warrant.

On Feb. 4 DEA agents used a confidential source to set up the purchase of 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine for $6, 300. The source allegedly contacted Makinney by mobile phone and "ordered the ice using coded language " and was recorded by the DEA.

The transaction was completed later that day and DEA agents were able to watch it happen, according to the criminal complaint. Lab testing revealed a total net weight of approximately 427 grams of methamphetamine.

More than three months later, on May 25, the DEA set up another buy through the confidential source and Makinney allegedly sold the source 1 pound of ice for $4, 500.

DEA agents "visually observed " and recorded audio of the transaction.

Prior to the deal, the DEA source called Makinney and ordered the drugs using the same coded language and the call was recorded. The sale netted about 456 grams of methamphetamine.

About three months later, on Sept. 28, DEA agents approached Makinney and asked if he would speak to them, making clear he was not under arrest, according to federal court documents.

Makinney allegedly agreed and during the interview admitted he sold ice to the confidential source on two occasions. Makinney also turned over about 399 gross grams of methamphetamine and 118 gross grams of cocaine, both of which were located in his vehicle, according to court records.

Makinney's detention hearing is set for 9 :30 a.m. Nov. 29 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield.