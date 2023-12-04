Man, 23, fatally shot in Little Village, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

The man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. when there were shots, authorities said. Police found him lying on the ground unresponsive.

He was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the left leg, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating the shooting.

