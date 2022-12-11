Man, 23, found dead of gunshot wound in vehicle in West Akron, police report

.

Police say the body of a 23-year-old man was found in a vehicle Saturday in West Akron.

The name of the deceased is not being released until an autopsy is conducted Monday and the family is notified.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Noble Avenue after receiving calls "about a man found shot inside a vehicle."

On scene, officers found the victim unresponsive in a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

"Based on information developed at the scene, it appears that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking the victim," Miller reported. "The suspect fled the scene after the shooting."

Miller said officers recovered shell casings and other evidence from the scene while also searching for witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Or call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texts TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

