Man, 23, indicted in beating death of Sheridan Street landlord

Mar. 24—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 23-year-old man today, charging him in connection with the beating death of his 64-year-old landlord in Ala Moana.

Kendall T. Gray was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alvin A. Matsumoto. He is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

The deadly beating Sunday occurred at Six Twenty Sheridan, a five-story apartment building at 620 Sheridan St.

Honolulu police responded to a "defibrillator-type" call just before 3:30 p.m. and found Matsumoto on the sidewalk "bleeding profusely" from his head and unresponsive.

He was taken in critical condition to The Queen's Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the suspect fled in a black Nissan sedan after the attack.

A witness said he saw a man dragging the victim down the concrete steps fronting the apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Police in court documents indicated arrangements were made with Gray to meet with police officers that night on Hopaka Street, a short distance away from the apartment building, Officers met Gray and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A police officer reviewed surveillance footage that showed Matsumoto lying on the bottom of the stairway with a man standing over him. The video then showed the man "stomp on Matsumoto's head/chest area multiple times while he laid motionless" within the stairwell, police said.

Court documents noted Matsumoto texted a witness Sunday that he was going to evict Gray from unit 206.

The court had ordered Gray to vacate the apartment. According to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Matsumoto met Gray at the building at about 3 p.m. Sunday expecting to pick up the keys from Gray.