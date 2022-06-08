Man shot in chest in Bronx apartment, critically wounded, begs neighbors for help

A critically wounded man who had just been shot in the chest ran down the hall of a Bronx apartment building Wednesday morning banging on doors begging for help, shocked witnesses said.

The 23-year-old victim was inside a second-floor apartment on E. 135th St. in Mott Haven when he was shot in the chest about 9:25 a.m.

“A man full of blood was knocking on everybody’s door on the floor,” said one witness, who wished not to be named. “He was full of blood. He was basically knocking on everyone’s door trying to get help.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened on this street,” the witness added.

Tenants called 911 and medics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman, who witnesses say was wearing a blue shirt with a Fed Ex logo, fled the building. He has not been caught.