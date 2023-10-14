Man, 23, shot in face Friday evening in Brighton Park neighborhood, cops say

A 23-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the face Friday evening on the Southwest Side in thee Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 7:30 p.m, the man was standing near an alley in the 4100 block of South Archer Avenue when he was struck by gunfire to the facial area, police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.