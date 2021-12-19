Man, 23, shot Saturday in Mount Clare neighborhood

A 23-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the Mount Clare neighborhood of Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responding to South Fulton Avenue at Cole Street around 6:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting found the man with a gunshot wound believed to be non-life threatening, police said. He was taken to the hospital, they said.

The intersection is about a block from another shooting Friday around 9:19 p.m. A 46-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg in the 400 block of South Mount Street, police said. The man said he was shot after arguing with an unknown man who appeared to be in his 30s, police said. The victim was one of 15 people shot, two fatally, in six separate incidents Friday, police said.

Southern District detectives are investigating both of the Mount Clare shootings and asked anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.