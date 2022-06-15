Man, 23, slashed in Times Square drug territory feud

A 23-year-old man was slashed during a clash with three men over a Times Square drug spot, police sources said Wednesday.

The victim was standing at the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. when three men — all wearing white T-shirts and red pants — stormed over and confronted him about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The four were quarreling over who controlled the drug trade at the corner when one of the men pulled a blade and slashed the victim in the back, stomach and shoulder, police sources said.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The trio ran off. No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Wednesday looking for surveillance video to help them identify the three assailants.