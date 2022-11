A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Bronx building early Wednesday, police said.

Rodney Truss was hanging out with friends in a sixth-floor stairwell in his building on Westchester Ave. near St. Peter’s Ave. in Westchester Square when he was knifed about 2:40 a.m., cops said.

Stabbed in the right leg, Truss bled to death at the scene, police said.

There were no immediate arrests.