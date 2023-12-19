Man, 23, stabbed during house party in Haleiwa

Dec. 19—A 23-year-old man was stabbed Sunday morning while drinking at a party at a home on Haleiwa Road.

At about 12 :04 a.m. the man walked into an area hospital with "multiple stab wounds, " according to a Honolulu police report.

"The victim related that he was stabbed after drinking at a party in the Waialua or Haleiwa area. Through investigation, the scene and witnesses were located, " according to HPD.

A male suspect, 24, was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. A 48-year-old woman who was with the 24-year-old was arrested for first-degree hindering prosecution.

The 24-year-old remains in police custody awaiting charges. The woman was released pending investigation.