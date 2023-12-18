Man, 23, stabbed at Haleiwa house party

Dec. 18—A 23-year-old man was stabbed while drinking at a party at a home on Haleiwa Road Sunday morning.

At about 12:04 a.m., the man walked into an area hospital with "multiple stab wounds," according to a Honolulu police report.

"The victim related that he was stabbed after drinking at a party in the Waialua or Haleiwa area. Through investigation, the scene and witnesses were located," according to HPD.

A male suspect, 24, was later located, positively identified and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree. A 48-year-old woman who was with the 24-year-old was arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree.

The 24-year-old remains in police custody awaiting charges. The woman was released pending investigation.