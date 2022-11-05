Man, 24, arrested for allegedly taking wallet from man in Chinatown

Nov. 5—Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly took a wallet from a 71-year-old man in Chinatown.

The robbery occurred in the area of North Hotel and Maunakea streets at about 7 :30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk when the suspect reached into his pocket and took his wallet. The victim woke up and a brief struggle ensued between the two men.

A 41-year-old man intervened when the suspect brandished a knife and threatened him, police said.

The suspect fled on a bicycle. No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterward, patrol officers located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening.