Man, 24, arrested in H-1 attempted murder case from 2019 after extradition from Illinois

Aug. 28—A 24-year-old man accused of shooting a driver on the H-1 freeway in Honolulu in 2019 is scheduled to appear at his arraignment next week.

Police arrested Theotis White Jr. at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday on a $1 million grand jury bench warrant for second-degree attempted murder after he was extradited back to Hawaii from Illinois.

His arraignment is scheduled to be held Thursday at Circuit Court.

The shooting occurred in the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway near the Pali offramp just before 3 p.m. on July 17, 2019.

According to CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, a male was driving westbound on the freeway when a vehicle operated by a man pulled alongside him.

The victim observed the driver allegedly holding a gun and waving it in the air. When the victim attempted to get away, the driver identified as White shot at him several times, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The motive in the shooting is unclear.

In October of that year, an Oahu grand jury issued a $1 million bench warrant for White's arrest after they returned an indictment against him, charging him with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Records show White has a prior misdemeanor conviction and petty misdemeanor conviction for driving without a license.