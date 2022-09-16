Man, 24, charged again in murder case following Hawaii Supreme Court grand jury ruling

Sep. 16—Following a recent Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on grand jury indictments, an Oahu grand jury indicted and charged 24-year-old Kendall Ramsey for the alleged murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend and 6-month-old son in Ewa Beach.

On March 25, 2020, Ramsey allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Kayla Holder, and son to death. He then allegedly drove his car into another vehicle in Kunia early the next morning.

Ramsey was originally charged on April 1, 2020, although his charges were dismissed without prejudice following a high court ruling last week involving a grand jury's decision not to indict a criminal suspect, the City and County of Honolulu's Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said in a news release today.

The ruling stopped the prosecution of Richard Obrero, 53, who was charged with murder in 2019 after allegedly shooting and killing 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu.

The department said that because of the ruling Ramsey's charges were dismissed, but he was indicted on the same charges Wednesday.

"This case is one of the more than 160 cases, including 25 Murder and Attempted Murder cases, our office had taken to preliminary hearing that we now will have to charge again through the Grand Jury process based on the ruling in Obrero. We will fight to keep all these violent offenders in custody until we can charge them again, " Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

Ramsey was indicted and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. The first-degree murder charge is the result of the death of more than one person in the same or separate incident.