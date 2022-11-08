Man, 24, charged in Aiea sexual assault

Nov. 8—Prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old man after he allegedly tackled a 29-year-old woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her in Aiea.

Daverson Ballesteros was charged Friday with kidnapping, second-degree robbery and third-degree sexual assault. His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Honolulu police said a woman was walking in the 98-1200 block of Kaahumanu Street when a male tackled her to the ground, restrained her and sexually assaulted her on the night of Oct. 30.

Police arrested Ballesteros in Aiea Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and third-degree sex assault.

He has a criminal record of three felony convictions for assault against a law enforcement officer and theft, three misdemeanor convictions for assault, theft and terroristic threatening and eight misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespassing, harassment, criminal property damage, criminal tampering and theft.